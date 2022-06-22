Analysts Set Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Price Target at $1,915.00

Shares of Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,915.00.

CMPGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC downgraded Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.89) to GBX 2,050 ($25.11) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,340 ($16.41) to GBX 1,500 ($18.37) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.89) to GBX 2,100 ($25.72) in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS:CMPGY opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.24. Compass Group has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.1032 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

