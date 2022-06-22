Analysts Set Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Target Price at $10.00

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMPX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 27,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,104.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,153,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,275,945.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 20,000 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,331,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,929,244.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 382,525 shares of company stock valued at $828,278.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $11,165,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $6,340,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $4,438,000. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,487,000. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMPX opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. Compass Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.80.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

