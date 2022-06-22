Analysts Set Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Price Target at $47.24

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.24.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edenred from €51.00 ($53.68) to €52.00 ($54.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Edenred from €52.00 ($54.74) to €54.20 ($57.05) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Edenred from €56.00 ($58.95) to €58.00 ($61.05) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Edenred from €35.00 ($36.84) to €42.00 ($44.21) in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDNMY opened at $24.70 on Friday. Edenred has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $30.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.3462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.39%.

About Edenred

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

