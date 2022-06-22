Analysts Set Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Price Target at $47.24

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.24.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edenred from €51.00 ($53.68) to €52.00 ($54.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Edenred from €52.00 ($54.74) to €54.20 ($57.05) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Edenred from €56.00 ($58.95) to €58.00 ($61.05) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Edenred from €35.00 ($36.84) to €42.00 ($44.21) in a report on Thursday, June 9th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EDNMY opened at $24.70 on Friday. Edenred has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $30.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.56.
About Edenred (Get Rating)
Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.
