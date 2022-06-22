Analysts Set Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) PT at $27.00

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLR. StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fluor to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

FLR opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. Fluor has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.43, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fluor news, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Hackett bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

