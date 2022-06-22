Analysts Set Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) PT at $27.00

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLR. StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fluor to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.
FLR opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. Fluor has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.43, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41.
In other Fluor news, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Hackett bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.
About Fluor (Get Rating)
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
