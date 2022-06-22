Analysts Set National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Price Target at $49.89

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.89.

NNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reduced their target price on shares of National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.80 and a 200 day moving average of $44.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $39.12 and a 12 month high of $49.99.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $190.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 126.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,212,000 after buying an additional 130,339 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 123,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 68,095 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 120,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 23,068 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

