Analysts Set NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) PT at $128.43

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.43.

NTES has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in NetEase by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 990,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,845,000 after acquiring an additional 93,833 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 46.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in NetEase by 14.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,000,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,197,000 after acquiring an additional 757,084 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 3.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in NetEase by 40.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 27,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $92.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. NetEase has a 1 year low of $68.62 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.04.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $6.73. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetEase will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

