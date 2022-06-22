Analysts Set Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Target Price at C$2,068.00

Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2,068.00.

Separately, Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

TSE:SHOP opened at C$423.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$512.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$947.70. Shopify has a 12 month low of C$386.29 and a 12 month high of C$2,228.73. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The stock has a market cap of C$53.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.61.

In other Shopify news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein bought 2,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$439.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,299,636.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,340,922.23. Also, Director Robert Gerard Ashe sold 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$469.53, for a total transaction of C$74,186.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,635,709.18. Insiders sold 851 shares of company stock valued at $398,195 over the last quarter.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

