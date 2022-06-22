Anchor Price Hits $0.80 (ANCT)

Anchor (ANCT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Anchor has a market capitalization of $10.28 million and approximately $3,022.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00003949 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Anchor has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004929 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,282.87 or 0.99972873 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Anchor Profile

ANCT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

