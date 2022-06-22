Anemoi International (LON:AMOI) Shares Down 8.6%

Anemoi International Limited (LON:AMOI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02). Approximately 50,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 125,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.63 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.64.

About Anemoi International (LON:AMOI)

Anemoi International Limited, through its subsidiary, id4 AG, provides software and digital solutions to small and medium-size financial institutions. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

