Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Shares Down 0.8%

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 124.30 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 127 ($1.56). 24,646 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 76,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128 ($1.57).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 130.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 135.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £149.85 million and a PE ratio of 7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Anexo Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Anexo Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.09%.

Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. It offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents. The company also provides integrated end-to-end services, such as the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges through to the management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claims.

