APi Group (NYSE:APG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.13

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.13 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 1245087 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on APi Group in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on APi Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on APi Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on APi Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.69.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in APi Group by 541.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in APi Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in APi Group during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in APi Group during the 4th quarter worth $162,000.
About APi Group (NYSE:APG)
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.
