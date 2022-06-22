APi Group (NYSE:APG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.13

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.13 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 1245087 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on APi Group in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on APi Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on APi Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on APi Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.69.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.04%. APi Group’s revenue was up 86.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in APi Group by 541.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in APi Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in APi Group during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in APi Group during the 4th quarter worth $162,000.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

