Apollon Limassol (APL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $120,672.00

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00004454 BTC on exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $298,941.40 and approximately $120,672.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00082134 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000574 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016652 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.80 or 0.00293399 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00050808 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00008107 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

Apollon Limassol (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

