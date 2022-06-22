Arbidex (ABX) Price Down 32.1% This Week

Arbidex (ABX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Arbidex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arbidex has a total market cap of $9,347.44 and $63.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arbidex has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arbidex Coin Profile

Arbidex is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,561,171 coins. Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arbidex’s official website is www.arbidex.uk.com . Arbidex’s official message board is medium.com/@arbidexpromo

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

