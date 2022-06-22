Ardea Resources (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Shares Down 15.5%

Shares of Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF – Get Rating) traded down 15.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.52. 20,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 42,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69.

Get Ardea Resources alerts:

Ardea Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARRRF)

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel, cobalt, scandium, gold, PGEs, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (KNP) located in the Kalgoorlie, Western Australia that comprises nickel and cobalt mineral resources, and nickel sulphide and gold prospects; and Bardoc Tectonic Zone Gold Project, which has nickel sulphide prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ardea Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardea Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.