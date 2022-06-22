ARMOR Price Hits $0.0064 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $20,372.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ARMOR has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.34 or 0.00746761 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00069750 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014891 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

