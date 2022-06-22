Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Trading Up 7.5%

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) shares were up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.52 and last traded at $6.47. Approximately 292 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 225,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Arqit Quantum in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter worth $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter worth $1,013,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter worth $703,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter worth $805,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. 7.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.