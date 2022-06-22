Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Trading Up 7.5%

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) shares were up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.52 and last traded at $6.47. Approximately 292 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 225,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Arqit Quantum in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92.
About Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ)
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arqit Quantum (ARQQ)
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
- The Rebound In Winnabego Is On
- Global Events Could Be A Boon For Potash Stocks
- SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Can be Caught on the Downdraft
Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.