Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.21.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins increased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

ARESF stock opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0386 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.88%.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

