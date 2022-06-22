Arun Pattabhiraman Sells 17,812 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 17,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $181,326.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 352,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,145.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sprinklr stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 845,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,051. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CXM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sprinklr by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

