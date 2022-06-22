Arun Pattabhiraman Sells 17,812 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 17,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $181,326.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 352,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,145.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Sprinklr stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 845,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,051. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56.
Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sprinklr by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sprinklr (Get Rating)
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
