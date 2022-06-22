Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.78

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.78 and last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 193038 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Asahi Kasei in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.86.

Asahi Kasei ( OTCMKTS:AHKSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Asahi Kasei Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHKSY)

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; and lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators.

