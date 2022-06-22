Audius (AUDIO) Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges

Audius (AUDIO) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last week, Audius has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $246.35 million and $70.91 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001708 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Audius

Audius is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,103,900,641 coins and its circulating supply is 719,623,350 coins. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official website is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

