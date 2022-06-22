Autus Asset Management LLC Invests $506,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Autus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.08. The stock had a trading volume of 19,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,604. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.80 and a 12 month high of $154.69.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
