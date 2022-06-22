Autus Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Autus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,071 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 1.7% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $636,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $1,717,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 79,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after purchasing an additional 53,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.24.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $6.66 on Wednesday, hitting $200.98. The company had a trading volume of 58,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,633. The company has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.83 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

