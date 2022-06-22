Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 20,678 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Autus Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,678 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.17. The stock had a trading volume of 43,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,104. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.31. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $108.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

