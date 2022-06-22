Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 25,342 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Autus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,342 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of FPE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,757. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average is $19.06. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $20.76.

