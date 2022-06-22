Avondale Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 600 SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock traded down $4.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.96. 482,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,023,296. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.72. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52-week low of $71.48 and a 52-week high of $170.62.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

