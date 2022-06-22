Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Axon Enterprise from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $172.89.

Shares of AXON opened at $84.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.66. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $256.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $324,808.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 360,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,823,882.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,048,867,000 after buying an additional 248,746 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,598,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $721,995,000 after purchasing an additional 60,037 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,856,000 after purchasing an additional 261,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,975,000 after purchasing an additional 149,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

