B. Riley Financial, Inc. Buys 20,000 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $253,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 132,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,450.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 15,768 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $200,726.64.

On Thursday, June 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 400 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $540.00.

On Tuesday, June 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 840 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $1,260.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 1,783 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $2,674.50.

On Tuesday, May 31st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 12,299 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $18,448.50.

On Wednesday, May 18th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 14,056 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $154,616.00.

On Monday, May 16th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 397 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $555.80.

On Friday, May 13th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 135,906 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $188,909.34.

On Wednesday, May 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 35,841 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $349,449.75.

On Monday, May 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 40,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00.

NASDAQ RILY traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.43. 178,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,050. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.64. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.95 and a 1 year high of $91.24.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $205.59 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 13.40%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 59.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on B. Riley Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

