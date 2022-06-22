Banano (BAN) Trading Down 14.6% Over Last 7 Days

Banano (BAN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. During the last week, Banano has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Banano has a total market cap of $6.21 million and approximately $85,784.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 45.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.68 or 0.00457408 BTC.
- Tari World (TARI) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00068819 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004940 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,280.19 or 1.00002791 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002319 BTC.
Banano Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “
Buying and Selling Banano
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.
