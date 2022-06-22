Barrington Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Methode Electronics in a research note issued on Thursday, June 16th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.10. The consensus estimate for Methode Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Methode Electronics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

MEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

NYSE MEI opened at $38.25 on Monday. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $36.26 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average of $44.59.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 29.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.24%.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

