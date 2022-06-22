BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $49.73

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.73 and last traded at $49.73, with a volume of 1225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on BESIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BE Semiconductor Industries from €84.00 ($88.42) to €76.00 ($80.00) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on BE Semiconductor Industries from €97.00 ($102.11) to €88.00 ($92.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get BE Semiconductor Industries alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.49.

BE Semiconductor Industries ( OTCMKTS:BESIY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $227.11 million during the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 56.24% and a net margin of 38.71%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $3.1198 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. BE Semiconductor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.51%.

About BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY)

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.