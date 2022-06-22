Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Trading Down 7.6%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.58 and last traded at $35.14. 7,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,220,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.05.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average is $57.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.61.

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 395.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.35) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $105,629.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,262,612.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 6,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $370,087.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,089,070 shares in the company, valued at $64,374,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,284. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

