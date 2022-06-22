Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Trading Up 7.6%

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) shot up 7.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.67. 85,792 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,695,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

SKIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Beauty Health from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beauty Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 14.25, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.14.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.15 million. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 117.84%. Beauty Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Emfo LLC lifted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

About Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

