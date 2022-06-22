Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $5.46 Per Share (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) – B. Riley cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report released on Thursday, June 16th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will earn $5.46 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.00. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beazer Homes USA’s current full-year earnings is $6.03 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NYSE:BZH opened at $10.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average of $17.27. Beazer Homes USA has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 12.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.92 million, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.91.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.39. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $508.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Beazer Homes USA declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 24.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 157,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 31,457 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 62.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 109,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

