Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976,631 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,965 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,829,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,562 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,039,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $62.41 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.12 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

