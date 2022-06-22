Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,450 Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SU. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.72. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

SU has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

