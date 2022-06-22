Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,370,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,287,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,145,000 after purchasing an additional 493,821 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,430,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,568,000 after acquiring an additional 717,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,969,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,336,000 after acquiring an additional 533,240 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

NYSE:USB opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.49. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

