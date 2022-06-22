Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $243,127,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,818,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047,294 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 674.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,421,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721,153 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,161,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,329 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.73. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 141.67%.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.54.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

