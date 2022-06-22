Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 217 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HON opened at $180.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.69.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

