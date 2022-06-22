BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Xiaobin Wu Sells 1,010 Shares

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.36, for a total value of $145,803.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Xiaobin Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Xiaobin Wu sold 578 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $80,688.80.

On Monday, June 6th, Xiaobin Wu sold 3,410 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total value of $484,185.90.

On Thursday, May 5th, Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total value of $1,105,253.75.

NASDAQ BGNE traded up $3.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.39 and a 200 day moving average of $198.61. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $118.18 and a one year high of $426.56.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.52) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.41 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 218.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.33.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

