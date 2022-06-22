Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA – Get Rating) fell 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 80,520 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 173,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The stock has a market cap of C$4.41 million and a P/E ratio of -11.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07.
Belmont Resources Company Profile (CVE:BEA)
Read More
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
- The Rebound In Winnabego Is On
- Global Events Could Be A Boon For Potash Stocks
- SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Can be Caught on the Downdraft
Receive News & Ratings for Belmont Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belmont Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.