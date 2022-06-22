Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA – Get Rating) fell 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 80,520 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 173,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.41 million and a P/E ratio of -11.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07.

Belmont Resources Company Profile (CVE:BEA)

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, gold, lithium, and uranium projects located in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Washington, and Nevada States. The company was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

