Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Acquires $313,557,542.92 in Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,673,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.27 per share, for a total transaction of $313,557,542.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,835,588 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,142,948.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,878,258 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.49 per share, for a total transaction of $215,204,536.42.

On Thursday, May 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 185,419 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,925.46.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 716,355 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,061,468.60.

On Monday, May 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,867,118 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.10 per share, for a total transaction of $335,012,437.80.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 4,353,454 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $152,022,613.68.

On Monday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 4,391,884 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $159,996,334.12.

OTCMKTS:BRK-A traded up $4,650.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $407,800.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,709 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $470,523.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $475,942.30.

Separately, Edward Jones cut Berkshire Hathaway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

