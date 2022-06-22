Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 3,878,258 Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,878,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.49 per share, with a total value of $215,204,536.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,713,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,474,091,314.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,673,196 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.27 per share, with a total value of $313,557,542.92.

On Thursday, May 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 185,419 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.34 per share, with a total value of $10,631,925.46.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 716,355 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,061,468.60.

On Monday, May 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,867,118 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.10 per share, for a total transaction of $335,012,437.80.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 4,353,454 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $152,022,613.68.

On Monday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 4,391,884 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $159,996,334.12.

OTCMKTS:BRK-A traded up $4,650.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $407,800.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,709 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $470,523.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475,942.30.

Separately, Edward Jones lowered shares of Berkshire Hathaway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

