BinaryX Price Up 1.9% This Week (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $266.36 million and $19.51 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for approximately $131.67 or 0.00648618 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004678 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005180 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00170649 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

