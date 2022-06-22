BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Trading 7.1% Higher

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.81 and last traded at $14.81. 5,853 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 383,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $36.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 10,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $233,757.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $429,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,036.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,931 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 23,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 12,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 3.3% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 48,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

