Biswap 24 Hour Volume Reaches $32.53 Million (BSW)

Biswap (BSW) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Biswap coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Biswap has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Biswap has a market cap of $87.94 million and $32.53 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.76 or 0.00456428 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00068604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014875 BTC.

Biswap Profile

Biswap’s total supply is 270,817,509 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

