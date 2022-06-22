BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Down 12.5% Over Last Week

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $26,578.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.72 or 0.00319427 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00081664 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00069975 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,298,407,035 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.