BLOCKv (VEE) Price Tops $0.0012

BLOCKv (VEE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $175.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOCKv coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,015.71 or 0.99978721 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002498 BTC.

BLOCKv is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471,554,078 coins. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

