Blockzero Labs (XIO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $21,814.00

Blockzero Labs (XIO) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blockzero Labs has a market cap of $684,700.87 and approximately $21,814.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,282.87 or 0.99972873 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

