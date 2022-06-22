Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-$2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $937.50 million-$971.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $948.91 million.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th.

Shares of Blucora stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.02 million, a P/E ratio of 62.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $18.02. Blucora has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). Blucora had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Blucora during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Blucora by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

