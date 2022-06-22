Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $2.48 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $816,519,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6,917.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $188,195,000 after purchasing an additional 693,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $463,446,000 after purchasing an additional 371,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $70,517,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.88.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,918. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.07. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $193.66 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

